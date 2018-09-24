Duckie Thot Is The New Face Of L’Oreal Paris — See Gorgeous 1st Campaign Images

Duckie Thot is a supermodel with one million followers, and now she can add a major beauty campaign to her resume. She’s the new face of L’Oréal Paris!

Duckie Thot, 22, has a massive fan base, and an even bigger career. She’s been modeling on catwalks all over the world, and even walked the runway for Rihanna’s first Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. Now, she’s the newest global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Duckie said in a press release on Sept. 24: “I’m honored to represent L’Oréal Paris, a brand that celebrates infinite ways to be beautiful and makes products for all women. I’m looking forward to helping more girls love the beauty of their dark skin. In my mind, I’m going back in time and telling the young girl I was: ‘Dream big, work hard and trust in yourself girl because one day you’re going to say ‘yes’ to the N°1 beauty brand!'” We are so happy for her!

L’Oréal Paris Global President Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou explained the brand’s excitement about signing Duckie: “Her energy and message of inclusivity makes her a perfect recruit for the L’Oréal Paris family: original and confident in her self-worth. We’re delighted to welcome Duckie for her to continue motivating women to believe in their own beauty around the globe.” Current faces of L’Oréal Paris include Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, and Doutzen Kroes.

L’Oréal Paris says Duckie “will make her brand debut at Paris Fashion Week where she will walk in Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, the first-ever fashion show on Seine River.” Paris Fashion Week starts September 25 and that show sounds absolutely beautiful! Congrats to Duckie!