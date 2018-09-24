Demi Lovato: Why Her Day Out Of Rehab Is A ‘Good Sign’ For Her Recovery — Addiction Expert Explains

For those of you who were worried after seeing Demi Lovato out of rehab on Sept. 23, just two months after her near-fatal overdose, we’ve learned it’s a ‘good sign’ for her recovery.

Demi [Lovato] has been in rehab for a good, long time and you can’t live your life in rehab. Recovery is one of those things that has to be lived in the world so I think it’s a good sign she’s been seen out grabbing coffee and looking happy during her treatment,” Joe Schrank, Addiction Expert at HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This admission, of course, comes after ] has been in rehab for a good, long time and you can’t live your life in rehab. Recovery is one of those things that has to be lived in the world so I think it’s a good sign she’s been seen out grabbing coffee and looking happy during her treatment,”, Addiction Expert at DenialEnds.com , explains toEXCLUSIVELY. This admission, of course, comes after Demi, 26, was photographed for the very first time since her overdose on July 24, while grabbing coffee and striking up a conversation with a woman walking a dog on Sept. 23.

Demi has a long road to recovery in front of her, so despite her happy-go-lucky demeanor in the new photo, Joe does still worry about the “Cool For The Summer” singer. He told us that his “concern for any young person who is opiate-dependent is that the margin for error is so narrow”. But even so, he explained that “it seems like she’s being cautious from her message on social media, and she’s been in residential treatment for a good clip, [so] I think it’s a good sign.”

“It’s always different with a celebrity so I hope she’s with somebody to look after her. I hope she’s doing better and set up for success. Wherever she is, I’m sure it’s very hard for her. It’s very hard for any young person, but it’s certainly hard for a young person that has millions of fans watching their every move. It’s hard to be under public scrutiny because they’ve made her this sort of, poster child that she’s a fallible human and people don’t like relapses or setbacks,” Joe concluded.

Interestingly, this hasn’t been the first time Demi was spotted at this particular Starbucks. Eyewitnesses previously told TMZ that Demi has been seen at coffee shop fairly regularly lately, but she’s usually never alone. She’s also been spotted there with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. Sources further told TMZ that the That 70s Show alum has flown in “several times” to see her at rehab.

We have to admit, it’s nice to hear that Demi’s presence out in public is a “good sign” for her recovery. We’re keeping Demi in our thoughts and prayers as she continues to seek treatment.