‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere — Season 27 Kicks Off With A Bang

‘DWTS’ is back! Can you believe it’s season 27? Follow along with our premiere live blog below!

The show kicked off with a fantastic opening number featuring the full cast dancing to Erin Boheme’s “I Won’t Dance.” It was, of course, choreographed by Mandy Moore! For night one, each couple will perform one of the following — a jive, a cha cha, the foxtrot, salsa or quickstep. There will be no elimination tonight. Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are ready with their paddles! Let’s get to the dancing!

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber showed their moves with a Cha Cha to “Treasure” by Bruno Mars. Len said she is “nifty for fifty” but that she needs to slow down a little bit. Bruno said she is focused and never lost her sense of competition. Carrie Ann said she is “golden.” They got a 19 out of 30!

DCOM star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a Cha Cha to “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron. Bruno loved the energy and exuberance and said his timing was perfect. Carrie Ann said his posture was fantastic but to “watch his arms.” Len added he needed a little more control but said, “you’re a dancer, well done.” They got a 20 out of 30.

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe kicked off the season with a Foxtrot to “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ. “You can definitely dance,” Carrie Ann said. Len said this dance didn’t suit her, but she has a bright future. Bruno said she has to cast a spell with her body. They got an 18 out of 30.

Next, blind alpine skiier Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev did a flowing Foxtrot to “Rise Up” by Andra Day. OMG TEARS! “Classic and very effective,” Bruno said. “I’m still processing what I just witnessed. I think we could all feel the bold which was magical,” Carrie Ann said. Len said she needs to relax her shoulders a bit. Wow, so inspiring! They got an 18 out of 30.

Radio host Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess danced Jive to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt. “Surreal. It was exquisitely demented,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said he has a wild rockstar thing happening. Len said he attacked the dance but then went a little wild. Um, yeah he did! He actually fell after the dance after jumping around like crazy! They got a 20 out of 30.

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke danced a sexy Salsa to “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B. “Chemistry, day one, is off the charts,” Carrie Ann said. “You’re the hunk with the junk in the trunk,” Len said. Bruno said it was hot! They got a 22 out of 30, the highest score of the night.