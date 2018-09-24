Ready or not, here he comes! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 24 episode of ‘Counting On,’ Kendra goes into labor and heads to the hospital with her husband.

It’s a good thing Kendra Caldwell, 20, and Joe Duggar, 23, have their hospital bags all packed up and ready to go in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Counting On because Kendra goes into labor at two in the morning. “I really was having a hard time getting comfortable and so we decided to just go ahead and go to the hospital because we knew things probably were progressing,” she says. After double checking on their phone chargers and making sure her husband has had his coffee, Kendra gets in the car — where her contractions start coming less than two minutes apart.

The mom-to-be is clearly struggling to breathe as Joe drives with a hand on her leg, still fifteen minutes from the hospital. Kendra keeps her eyes closed and focuses on her breathing exercises, while Joy-Anna Duggar recalls her own labor experience in a voice-over. “I think going through labor is one of those things where you haver to experience it,” she says. “I had heard so much about it and watched birthing videos, and until i went through it, I didn’t understand fully what women go through when they have a child.”

By the time they reach the hospital, Kendra’s definitely starting to understand! Her hips are hurting as she climbs out of the car and struggles through the parking lot with pillows under her arm. Joe signs them in at reception and things get real as his wife struggles to breathe regularly.

We know from social media — spoiler alert! — that Kendra and Joe welcome a happy, healthy baby boy, but that doesn’t make this footage of his birth any less stressful to watch. Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.