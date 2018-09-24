Cindy Crawford, 52, Looks Ageless In Green Gown With Thigh-High Slit In Italy — Sexy Pics

We are green with envy over this look Cindy Crawford rocked at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23. See her full outfit below!

Cindy Crawford, 52, looked sexy and stunning at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia during the Spring / Summer 2019 Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23. Wearing a strapless Versace gown, Cindy really looked amazing. The top was an embellished bustier, and the skirt was a green satin, wrapped to perfectly hug her curves. The skirt had a slit up-to-there and showed off Cindy’s toned leg! Her daughter, model Kaia Gerber, may be rocking runways all over the world, but Cindy is still in the spotlight, and she looks flawless!

Her hair and makeup was also perfection. She rocked undone, sexy waves, and a gorgeous smokey eye — very modern. The dramatic eye makeup was paired with a soft, pink lip. Her skin looked radiant — she actually has her own skincare line called Meaningful Beauty — and it’s definitely working! She wore matching green strappy sandals and carried a metallic clutch to the fashion event.

Cindy says today there is a lot of added pressure on young girls in the industry. “The act of modeling has not changed at all,” Cindy recently told DailyMailTV. “When you’re a model, you stand in front of a camera, or walk down a runway and that’s still the same. But now there’s this extra-added layer of keeping up your social media and I think there’s a lot more pressure in a way, because it’s daily.” She continued, “You know [when] you’re young; you make mistakes. So I think it puts some extra pressure on them.”