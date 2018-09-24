Childish Gambino Worried About Having To Cancel Shows Over Injured Foot: Plans To ‘Power Through’

Will Childish Gambino make it through his last tour? That’s what fans may be worried about after the singer abruptly ended his Sept. 23 concert. A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what he plans to do.

If you’re a Childish Gambino fan and you have tickets to see the 34-year-old on his This Is America tour, we can understand why you might be worried. On Sept. 23 the singer (aka Donald Glover) abruptly left the stage at his Dallas concert, 30 minutes before his show was due to finish. Reports soon swirled that the singer had broken his foot and it couldn’t come at a worse time for the performer who vowed that this is Gambino’s last tour ever, according to The Fader. So what does that mean for his remaining gigs? Does the star plan to finish the tour regardless? A source close to Donald has EXCLUSIVELY revealed his plans to HollywoodLife.

The insider tells us that the star did indeed hurt his foot but it was before he performed in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21. In fact, he arrived backstage in a wheelchair. Our source says, “He hurt his foot before his show in Vegas but the good thing about that show is that it was only a couple of songs and then he could leave the stage so he dealt with it. But with the longer show in Dallas it really bothered him because he likes to dance around and really go all out in his performances not only for his enjoyment but the crowd’s enjoyment.”

So what does that mean for his performances going forward? Will Donald just keep going without dancing on stage or will he cancel or postpone the shows altogether? Our source says the singer plans to keep going, if he can. “Donald wants to give his fans a great show so he is going to try to deal with the pain and be off his foot until showtimes and power through it because he doesn’t want to cancel anything,” the insider says. “He thinks adrenaline and maybe some cortisone shots might do the trick so he can fulfill his show requirements.”

We’ll soon know for sure if this is a good plan or not. The next Childish Gambino gig is at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and, so far, that has not been cancelled. Our insider says, “His next show is on LA on Wednesday and that will be the test to see if he can continue.” We’ve got our fingers and toes crossed for him!