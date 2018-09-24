Childish Gambino Abruptly Leaves The Stage During Performance & Doesn’t Return: Is He OK?

Fans at Childish Gambino’s Dallas concert on Sept. 23 were left shocked and confused when he left the stage mid-performance and never returned. Here’s what reportedly went down to cause his abrupt exit.

Childish Gambino still had 30 minutes left in his set when he unexpectedly left the stage during a concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 23. The rapper, whose real name is Donald Glover, reportedly suffered an injury onstage, which left him unable to finish the show according to TMZ. The site reports that an official at the arena confirmed after the show that Donald broke his foot, but that information was not relayed to the crowd, and audience members were totally confused as they waited to see if he was going to come back onstage.

One concert-goer said it appeared that Donald was attempting to do splits when he hurt himself, while others said they thought it was a misstep during a dance move that led to the injury. “I think Childish Gambino hurt his foot and that’s why the concert in Dallas ended :(,” one upset fan tweeted. It appeared that fans in the crowd were hoping for an encore, but eventually, an official came onstage and revealed that the show was over, although reason was not given. HollywoodLife has reached out to Donald’s rep for comment.

Childish Gambino’s This Is America tour began at the beginning of September, and he confirmed at the time that it would be “the last Gambino tour ever.” However, Donald has hinted in the past that he might want to give up the “Childish Gambino” moniker, so it’s possible that he will hit the road in the future under a different name.

Donald is expected to take the stage in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, but it’s unclear if this injury will prevent him from doing so.