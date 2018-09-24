Cher just took a scathing jab at Madonna and reignited their years-long feud! Watch Cher get brutally honest during her September 24 appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Cher, 72, with the shots! She took a jab at Madonna, 60, during and appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, September 24. Cher played a game called “5 Second Rule” with Ellen DeGeneres, where Stephen “tWitch” Boss read prompted questions, to which one of the players had to quickly recite three different answers in five seconds or less. — Watch the moment below!

At one point in the game, Cher seemingly went out of her way to diss Madonna when Boss asked, “Name three celebrities you’d want to do a duet with.” Cher answered: “Oh! Adele, Pink and… uh, um — not Madonna!” — That’s when the audience oohed and ahh-ed in utter shock. “Well, all right, Ms. Negative!”, Ellen even joked.

Cher jokingly played coy, saying, “Did I cheat?” Ellen said, “Yeah!”, explaining to the music icon that Boss “said who you’d want to — not who you wouldn’t want to.” Cher, who appeared to be unfazed by her own diss said, “I took a little license.” Cher was on hand at the Ellen Show to promote her ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen, and her upcoming Here We Go Again Tour.

While many dans thought Cher and madonna had buried the hatchet after many years, Cher made it clear that she’s still not a fan of Madonna. Nonetheless, the two were photographed together at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., in 2017. Before that, Cher had even insisted she “never hated” Madonna. “I just thought she was a bitch,” Cher said at Reddit AMA, in 2013.

Cher’s problem with Madonna has even dated back to the ’90s. “There are lots of things that I respect about her. I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. There’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s…mean. I don’t like that,” Cher once told CBS’ Steve Kmetko back in the ’90s.

Cher explained: “I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act that way. She acts like a spoiled brat all the time. And it seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached — and you can do whatever you want to do — you should be a little bit more magnanimous, and little bit less of a c–t.”