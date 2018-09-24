Catelynn Lowell Shares Ultrasound Pic Of ‘Little Nugget’ 2 Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement

It’s getting real! This ‘Teen Mom’ star is showing off her ultrasound photo on Instagram, and we can’t get enough. See the first look at Catelynn’s third baby for yourself!

Catelynn Lowell, 26, blessed us with some beautiful baby bump pics on Sept. 12 when she announced her pregnancy — and she’s already giving Teen Mom fans a first look at her little one. “Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget,” she captioned her latest Instagram post, which featured her baby-to-be’s ultrasound shot. She included a few emojis, including a rainbow. Catelynn has been referring to her next child as a “rainbow baby” after all, since she and her husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, suffered a tragic miscarriage earlier this year and weren’t trying to have another. “We were going to wait a really long time,” she said in her announcement. “We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Whether this little one was planned or not, Catelynn and Tyler are clearly both super pumped to welcome the baby to the family — but they aren’t the only ones! Their three-year-old daughter Novalee was over the moon when they told her she was going to be a big sister. Catelynn was making blue and pink cupcakes for her gender reveal when she spilled the beans, and her toddler immediately started going on about how she would “walk it” and “feed it bubbles.” LOL! It sounds like Novalee has a lot to learn about having a sibling, but she sure seems excited.

While Catelynn and Tyler did have another daughter before Novalee, she was placed with an adoptive family back in 2009. We wonder if they’ll have another girl, or if this next baby will break the pattern. Only time will tell!

Whatever the case, Catelynn is prepping herself mentally just in case the postpartum depression she experienced the last time she gave birth comes back.

“Although nothing could make postpartum depression easy, Catelynn is taking a lot of solace in the fact that it’s something she’s faced before so at least now she knows what the signs are and she knows to ask for help,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s still scary and something she’s praying she won’t have to face this time around. But if she does at least she knows that help is available and that she can come out the other side.”

It’s amazing to see Catelynn giving her mental health priority! We aren’t just hoping for a happy, healthy baby, but a happy, healthy momma as well!