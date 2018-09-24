‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Catelynn Lowell Blasts Farrah Abraham After New Co-Stars Join: ‘Anybody’s Better Than’ Her

Catelynn Lowell’s not picky about who replaces Farrah Abraham in ‘Teen Mom OG,’ she revealed in a Sept. 24 interview. But she does have one hang-up over the casting!

Catelynn Lowell, 26, is welcoming Bristol Palin, 27, and Cheyenne Floyd, 25, to the Teen Mom OG family with open arms. They’ve already met her one prerequisite: they’re not Farrah Abraham, 27! Catelynn’s happy about the hole Farrah left in the cast after MTV fired her, which was confirmed on the March 12 episode of Teen Mom OG. “Anybody’s better than Farrah,” Catelynn told Us Weekly, in an interview published on Sept. 24. “[Bristol and Cheyenne are] both really nice…I’m getting to know them, I’m not going to walk in with any judgments.”

Catelynn then issued a warning to the Teen Mom newbies. “I’m going to give them the time day that I give anybody that I meet, and then if you screw me over, then I learn,” Catelynn told the outlet. “If you don’t, and we become really good friends, then that’s awesome.” This comes after years of Catelynn feuding with her former co-star, Farrah, whom she once called “wacky” and said needs “severe counseling” in a 2017 interview with People. The bad blood is not one-sided, as Farrah called Catelynn — along with co-stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood — “disgusting people” in her farewell Teen Mom OG interview with Dr. Drew on April 23. It wasn’t a warm send-off for Farrah, who left the reality television series after refusing to stop her adult webcam shows, per the request of Executive Producer Morgan Freeman.

Farrah and Catelynn have one thing in common. Like Farrah, Catelynn’s ticked with MTV! “I have more s—t, like, against the network for not having respect for us or respect us enough to just give us a call and say, ‘Hey this is what we’re thinking,'” Catelynn also told Us Weekly, in regards to MTV’s choice to cast new co-stars. “So really, that’s where my anger was and still is.” We reported the addition of Bristol on July 19, and then Cheyenne on Sept. 6. Like Catelynn, her co-stars Maci and Amber voiced positive opinions of the new Teen Mom rookies despite nervous “anticipation” and being apprehensive, they told the outlet.

The OGs even met up with their new co-stars for a group outing, pictured above! Bristol, who is the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, posted a photo from their night out in the city to Instagram on Sept. 10. But Farrah doesn’t have much faith in her successors. “They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies,” Farrah told Us Weekly on Sept. 21. Cheyenne starred on MTV’s Are You the One? and The Challenge: Rivals 3. Meanwhile, Bristol competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.