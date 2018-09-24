BTS Delivers Inspiring Speech To Youth At United Nations: ‘Find Your Voice, Find Yourself’

BTS just made history again. They became the first K-Pop band to ever speak at the United Nations on September 24, and their speech, read by RM, was beautiful. Watch the full speech here!

BTS is unstoppable. All seven members appeared before the 73rd assembly of the United Nations to deliver a message of unity and love at the “Generation Unlimited” ceremonial event. Kim Namjoon (aka RM) spoke for the group, speaking about the issues they, their fans, and all young people in the world, face today. “”I want to hear your voice, I want to hear your conviction. No matter where you’re from, skin color, gender identity, just speak yourself. Find your name [and] find your voice by speaking yourself,” RM said in the group’s breathtaking address. You can watch the full speech in the video above! And read his full remarks below:

“Thank you mister security general, UNICEF executive director, and the excellencies and distinguished guests from all across the world. My name is Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, the leader of BTS,” he began. “It is an incredible honor to be invited to an occasion with such significance for today’s young generation. Last November, BTS launched the LoveMyself campaign with UNICEF built on the belief that true love first begins with loving yourself. We’ve been partnering with UNICEF’s End Violence program to protect young people all over the world from violence. And our fans have become a major part of this campaign with their actions and their enthusiasm. We truly have the best fans in the world.”

You hear that, ARMYs? BTS is inspired by you. RM spoke about his childhood in Ilsan, and how he dreamed about saving the world one day. But as he grew up, he began to experience self-doubt. “In the intro of one of our early albums, there is a line that says, ‘My heart stopped when I was maybe 9 or 10.’ Looking back, I think that was when I began to worry about what other people thought of me and started seeing myself through their eyes,” he said. “I stopped looking up at the night sky and the stars. I stopped daydreaming. Instead, I tried to jam myself into the molds other people made. Soon I began to shut out my own voice and started to listen to the voices of others. No one called out my name, and neither did I. My heart stopped and my eyes closed shut.”

“I have many faults and I have many more fears but I’m gonna embrace myself as hard as I can and I’m starting to love myself, gradually, just little by little.” Are you in tears? We are. We’re so proud of these guys and all that they’re doing for the world!