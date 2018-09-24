Brett Kavanaugh’s Teary Wife Swears She Believes Him As Michael Avenatti Reveals A 3rd Accuser

Even though three women have accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of serious sexual misconduct, he used his wife Ashley to vouch that he’s a good guy who would never do what has been alleged.

The number of women accusing Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of past sexual misconduct and assault is now up to three. In a bid to save his nomination, the 53-year-old jurist went on Fox News to deny the claims and had his wife Ashley sitting beside him for the whole interview. Even though the alleged incidents went down during his high school and college years — well before he met Ashley — she is refusing to believe his accusers. “No. I know Brett I’ve known him for 17 years. And this is not at all character…It’s really hard to believe. He’s decent. He’s kind. He’s good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett,” Ashley told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Sept. 24.

Brett himself claims he couldn’t have sexually assaulted anyone because he says was a virgin at the time of the alleged incidents. “We’re talking about allegations of sexual assault. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse, or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter, and the girls from the schools I went to and I were friends,” he told the interviewer.

But here’s the deal, none of the women who have come forward have accused him of having intercourse, so that was a dodgy answer. Professor Christine Blasey Ford claims he pinned her down on a bed during their high school years, covered her mouth with one hand to silence her and tried to pull her clothes off with his other hand while drunk. Luckily he was able to get away. His second accuser Deborah Ramirez claims he unzipped his pants and shoved his penis in her face during a drunken party while they were students at Yale in the 1983-84 school year.

Stormy Daniels‘ attorney Michael Avenatti says he has a third woman who is going to come forward and make public complaints about Kavanaugh and his Georgeown Prep high school roommate Mark Judge. “It will relate to how they behaved at countless house parties,’’ Avenatti told reporters on Sept. 24. He added that by disclosing the alleged information about Kavanaugh, she will “literally risk her life.”

Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell all but called the Kavanaugh accusers liars while on the floor of the Senate on Sept. 24. He accused them of launching “This shameful, shameful smear campaign.” Avenatti warned that his client is incredibly reputable and that the Republicans better step back if they try to destroy her credibility. He tweeted, “Warning: My client re Kavanaugh has previously done work within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. She has been granted multiple security clearances in the past including Public Trust & Secret. The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible.”