Bobby Bones: Sharna Burgess ‘Deserves’ To Win Season 27 — ‘She’s The Best Person’

‘DWTS’ Season 27 is finally here, & one of our favorite couples, Sharna & Bobby are ready to win, especially because Sharna has been a three-time runner-up.

Sharna Burgess has been a finalist numerous times on Dancing With The Stars and is a three-time runner-up — AKA she has been so close to the Mirror Ball, she can literally taste it. Her season 27 partner, Bobby Bones, has that in mind as he prepares for the duo’s long road ahead this season. “I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself, and in my heart, I want her to win more than I want to win,” the radio personality told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She’s the best person and no one is more deserving. If I were to lie and say there wasn’t pressure, that just wouldn’t be true.” Sharna came in second place in season 21 with partner Nick Carter, then, again, two seasons later with James Hinchcliffe, and again last season with Josh Norman. Now, the redheaded bombshell has her game face on and is ready to earn that number 1 spot.

“Bobby is my new muse,” Sharna explained in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “It’s not going to be the same as Josh or any other partner of mine during my time at DWTS. Bobby is now my muse this season, his story is what is going to inspire me.” These two already have undeniable chemistry, and it’s sure to radiate on the stage, as the season kicks off tonight, September 24. “You can’t dance without great chemistry. You can’t be a great team without breaking down all the walls and getting to know each other very quickly and trusting each other,” Sharna continued. “I think we have a great vibe, our personalities get along, our work ethic matches each other, and our approach to career success in life is the same, so it works.”

We can’t wait to see this powerhouse duo get to work on Season 27 of DWTS! Be sure to tune in every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM ET on ABC!