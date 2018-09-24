Asia Argento: People Say ‘I Murdered Anthony Bourdain’ After We Both Cheated On Each Other

Asia Argento shockingly revealed that some people have accused her of murdering her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain after she admitted that they weren’t faithful to each other.

Asia Argento, 43, gave a shocking tell-all interview to DailyMail TV about her late 61-year-old boyfriend Anthony Bourdain‘s devastating suicide and she revealed some heartbreaking details about their life together and the aftermath of his death. The grief-stricken actress got emotional when discussing Anthony’s pain and was brutally honest about unappealing issues, including claims that they both cheated on each other. She also talked about the backlash she has received from Anthony’s fans. Some blame her cheating for the chef’s death since she was seen with another man just three days before he took his own life.

“People say I murdered him,” she said in the interview. “They say I killed him. But I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too. I don’t have it. Maybe I would feel some solace in thinking there was something that happened. I understand that people wanted to blame me because he was so deeply loved and he entered in the hearts of so many people, into their lives, into their hearts. So in a way I understand that they [want to] see me as the negative person, the destroyer.”

Asia then went on to insist that their two year relationship had nothing to do with his demise. “Anthony was a very smart man, one of the smartest people I have met – wise, deep,” she continued. “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year when we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other’s company. But we are not children. We are grown ups. Anthony was 62. I was 42. We had lives, we had wives and husbands, we had children. I cannot think of Anthony as somebody who would do an extreme gesture like this for something like that.”

The interview then turned to Asia’s guilt about not being able to see how much pain Anthony had inside of him before his death. “What I do feel terrible about is that he had so much pain inside of him and he didn’t share it,” she somberly said. “I did not see it. And for that I will feel guilty for the rest of my life.” Asia was also brought to tears when she discussed how she learned of Anthony’s suicide through his manager and explained that although she was in shock and even screamed at first, she eventually became angry and that anger is what kept her alive.

“So the depth of this depression was so great I thought I would never come out and then my reaction was one of anger,” she tearfully expressed. “The anger came because this desperation has no end..and I was angry, yes, with him for abandoning me and my kids. But now it’s been replaced by loss, this hole that cannot be filled by anything.”

The second part of Asia’s inteview airs on DailyMail TV on Sept. 25.