Aaron Carter Dating Lina Valentina: Gushes Over His New Love 1 Year After Madison Parker Split

Aaron Carter has a new girlfriend & he’s absolutely crazy about her! Check out the sweet message he shared about her here!

This is so sweet! Aaron Carter has a new lady in his life, and judging from his latest Instagram post, he’s already head over heels about her. The lucky lady? Russian-born artist Valentina Lina.“I finally found my love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he captioned a pic of her. “@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

Aaron went on to say that he’s completely committed to their relationship. “You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen,” he went on to say. “I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow.”

Aaron previously talked with HollywoodLife about his recent album LøVë. “I put a song that’s dedicated to my [late] father called ‘Champion,'” he told us. “Then the rest are just love songs, bad love songs…ones about bad relationships, I mean. The songs are individual stories that come together.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news regarding their relationship. In the meantime, check out all of Aaron’s pics in our gallery above.