Juan Pablo Di Pace: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Fuller House’ Star On ‘DWTS’ Season 27

Hubba hubba! Juan Pablo Di Pace has joined the cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and he is some serious eye candy. Here’s what you need to know about the sexy actor before season 27 starts!

We are so here for Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, being a new cast member on Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Sept. 24 on ABC. The Argentine-born actor, singer, and director is already a season 27 frontrunner. He’s paired with Cheryl Burke, 34, who has won the show twice. Not only is Juan Pablo super talented, he’s super attractive, too! Check out these 5 key facts about Juan Pablo below.

1. He’s currently starring on Fuller House. Juan Pablo’s character, Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, is Kimmy Gibbler’s ex-husband, now fiance. He’s also the father of Ramona. The hit Netflix show is currently filming its fourth season.

2. Juan Pablo is also a singer! His single, “Broken,” is currently available on iTunes and Spotify. The song is off Juan Pablo’s upcoming EP. Maybe we’ll get to hear some of it on DWTS!

3. His career started in the United Kingdom. He appeared in the London musical, Chicago. He then went on to play Danny Zuko in an Italian production of Grease that he directed. Juan Pablo’s career continued to rise, leading him to play Jesus Christ on NBC’s A.D. the Bible Continues and more. Now he’s Fernando on Fuller House and a celeb dancer on DWTS!

4. He’s got a Meryl Streep connection. Juan Pablo played the role of Petros alongside Meryl in the 2008 movie Mamma Mia!

5. He’s not the first Fuller House star to be on DWTS! Both Candace Cameron Bure, 42, and Jodie Sweetin, 36, a.k.a. DJ and Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House, competed on Dancing With the Stars in the past. Candace came in third place with Mark Ballas, 32, in season 18, while Jodie came in sixth place with Keo Motsepe, 28, in season 22.