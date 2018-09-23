Danelle Umstead: 5 Things To Know About The Paralympic Skier & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Danelle Umstead is headed to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stage! We’re sharing all you need to know about the champion Paralympic Skier right here.

Danelle Umstead, 46, is a total boss lady, and endless wealth of inspiration. The athlete, who has been announced as part of the cast of Dancing With The Stars season 27, is also a champion Paralympic skier! Danelle refuses to let anything, including her vision impairment, get in her way. She left her mark at the 2010 Paralympic Games in Vancouver, Canada, when she won two bronze medals in skiing. Now, as she takes the DWTS spotlight, everyone is wanting to know more about Danelle! We’re catching you up on the top five things to know about the this fierce lady.

1. Danelle began losing her eyesight as a teenager.

At 13, Umstead was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition that resulted in total blindness.

2. It was all thanks to her father that Danelle fell in love with skiing.

Danelle’s dad, Peter, introduced her to blind skiing in 2000. Danelle later said the sport “gave my life new meaning.” Her father even served as her first guide down the slopes. So Sweet!

3. Met her husband Rob through the sport.

Danelle and her man were introduced on the slopes the day after she relocated to New Mexico! Their relationship is truly heart-melting. She has previously described her husband as “my best friend, the father of my child, my eyes on and off the slopes.” Awww!

4. Danelle is serving up some major inspo across the world.

When she’s not whizzing down the slopes, Danelle travels the world working as a motivational speaker! She shares her “four secrets to leading and empowering teams to overcome obstacles and go for the gold,” with fans. She is wise beyond her years, and has shared some pretty profound quotes. “Imagine what it’s like to ski down mountains at 70 miles per hour. Now imagine what it’s like to do that blind. This is what I do,” she once said.

5. She is set to appear on Dancing With The Stars Season 27 alongside some pretty famous faces.

Instagram starlet Alexis Ren will also be competing alongside Danelle! Plus superstar singer, Tinashe, radio personality Bobby Bones, and Evanna Lynch will be on the show this season too.