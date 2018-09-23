Tiger Woods Wins Tour Championship, His First Title In 5 Years & Fans Go Wild With Tweets

Tiger Woods hung on to the bitter end of the Tour Championship & came out on top! Read all the best tweets & memes fans shared in response to the epic news!

He’s back on top! Tiger Woods emerged victorious at the Tour Championship, clinching his first title win in over five years and his 80th win over the course of his PGA Tour career. While finishing a 1-over-71, Tiger maintained a two stroke lead over his nearest competitor Billy Horschel. As a result of his official comeback, Tiger’s fan base went nuts on social media! One elated Twitter user wrote, “80 Ws yay! 3 more Ws in his future to beat Sam Snead’s 82 Ws record. 😁” Check out the moment he clinched the title (and a pretty hilarious meme) below!

But the epic reactions didn’t stop there. Jason Sobel wrote, “This is a different Tiger Woods from those dominant years. Emotional, thankful, unvarnished. He’s eminently more human now.” Even famed golfer Jack Nicklaus sent Tiger some well-deserved congratulations: “My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATOUR”

Finally, one fan could not have been prouder of Tiger's accomplishment, writing, "Congratulations on win #️⃣8️⃣0️⃣🏆 GOAT The greatest comeback of all time! What you have done is nothing short of miraculous. I'm quite sure your Dad was looking down on you today with that huge smile of his. Congrats Tiger!"

Congrats Tiger!”

