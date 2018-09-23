Selena Gomez Dances To Jennifer Lopez At Her Epic Concert & Gushes Over Her Performance

Selena Gomez danced up a storm at Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show! Watch her epic moves & read the sweet message she sent JLo after the show was over here!

Selena Gomez had an incredible time attending Jennifer Lopez‘s Las Vegas show on Sep. 22, so much so that she even recorded herself dancing along to JLo’s performance. Attending the live event with her friend Becky G, Selena can be seen dancing in the video she posted to her Instagram story right before Jennifer dropped it like it was hot right in front of her. In addition to shaking her groove thing, Selena also shared the DM she sent to JLo, in which she gushed that Lopez’s performance made her “feel like a woman.” Check out Selena’s dance moves and her epic praise for JLo below!

Selena recently took to an Instagram live chat to talk about the song she listens to when she needs a pick-me-up, “This Girl” by Lauren Daigle. “So a lot of you asked about anxiety and depression on my live yesterday,” Selena said in the live chat. “And I want to suggest a song for you to listen to…if you like it, no worries if you don’t. As some people know, I like to listen to worship music and this song, in particular, makes me feel like I’m talking about that feeling. You know, like, I’m not going anywhere, I’m just showing up but it’s really hard to not get worked up or upset when you constantly feel like you’re doing the right thing and you’re showing up for people and you’re wanting to be, you know, nice and you’re doing all this stuff but you’re like, ‘Why am I not feeling good?’”

However, this isn’t the only time that Selena has gotten candid with her fans recently. She hosted a live Q&A on Sep. 21 where she was asked “how to forget someone.” “You can’t really just like forget someone,” Selena answered. “You kind of have to just figure out why you’re still holding on to them. Like why do you want to forget them? And then I think that’s where you start. Ask yourself that question, like why do you want to forget them? And did they hurt you? And if they did, and it’s not healthy for you to go back, or to that thought, that’s not good.”

📹| Selena with Becky G dancing and singing at JLo’s Las Vegas show! pic.twitter.com/1v2Z8UpQCp — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 23, 2018

