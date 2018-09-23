North West Makes Her Runway Debut & Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Be Prouder – See Adorable Pics

North West is the cutest new model! The 5-year-old strutted her stuff on the runway at a fashion show. Her mom Kim Kardashian was there to support her.

North West is following in aunt Kendall Jenner‘s footsteps! The 5-year-old made her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise fashion show in Pacific Palisades, CA on Sept. 22. Kanye West‘s daughter looked adorable in a zipper-front black crop top with a red leather jacket and matching skirt. The cute look was rounded out with loafers, white calf socks, a black handbag and oversized sunglasses. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, was also in attendance at the event to cheer on her kid.

The event itself looked super fun, with a glitter runway, flipagram photo booth and curated selection of desserts. North also wasn’t the only celebrity kid to appear on the catwalk as on of their favorite L.O.L Surprise characters.

Sara Foster‘s daughter Valentina, Busy Phillips‘ daughter Birdie and Instagram influencers Mila & Emma also made their way down the runway. Each child wore a custom handmade outfit styled by the show’s creative director Simone Harouche, who is a friend of Kim’s.

After Kim heard about the show through Simone, her daughter couldn’t wait to be a part of it. “North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” Kim stated, according to a press release. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”

Kim also served looks at the show in an oversized button down shirt and thigh-high snake skin boots. She added a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit by carrying a large peach clutch. So chic! We hope this stylish mother-daughter duo had a great time!