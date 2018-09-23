Michelle Obama can add ‘marriage officiant’ to her resume! The former first lady officiated the deputy mayor of Chicago’s daughter’s wedding on Sept. 22! Watch a clip from the ceremony here!

Is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do? The former first lady headed back to her hometown of Chicago to help out the deputy mayor by officiating his daughter Stephanie Rivkin‘s wedding. Michelle married Rivkin and her groom, Joel Sircus, at the intimate ceremony and of course, did an incredible job. In a video obtained by TMZ, Michelle can be seen standing with the couple while feeding them vows like, “I promise to stand next to and support you… through all of life’s trials and triumphs.”

Chicago isn’t the only city that will have the honor of hosting Michelle in the coming months. The Princeton and Harvard graduate will be touring to 10 U.S. cities for a stadium tour to launch the sale of her memoir, Becoming. And yes, I did say stadium tour. She’s basically the Beyonce of books. Michelle shared the tour list via Twitter on Sept. 20, writing, “Truly humbled by the response to my upcoming book tour. I can’t wait to share BECOMING with all of you & hope to see you somewhere along the way!”

While the book’s contents have been kept mostly under wraps, she did give a sneak peak at what’s to come during an interview with a friend and the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, in June at the American Library Association conference in New Orleans.

During the chat, the pair talked about their favorite authors, the role that Michelle’s mother, Marian Shields Robinson, played in her life, and the challenges of juggling motherhood, her career, and her duties as a first lady while Barack Obama was president. She noted during the interview that she put her own legal career on pause, “as my husband’s ascent got faster and higher and louder.” But being a mother to her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, helped her maintain a sense of self-worth.

“It is not easy to tell somebody that you are worth a lot,” she said. “Especially for women. We have a hard time saying that about ourselves, that I know my worth and I can put a monetary number on it, too.”