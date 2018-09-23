Watch
Meghan Markle’s Touching Surprise For Prince Harry On Their Wedding & His Reaction Revealed

In a new clip of the upcoming ITV documentary, ‘Queen of the World,’ Meghan Markle happily revealed that she gave Prince Harry a sweet surprise on their wedding day.

Aw! Meghan Markle, 37, totally wins when it comes to wedding surprises! In a new video clip of the highly anticipated ITV documentary Queen of the World, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the incredible 15ft veil she wore on her big day, which included flowers from the 53 Commonwealth nations, wasn’t only a secret to the public, it was also a secret to the groom! Meghan didn’t tell Prince Harry, 34, about the awesome idea she had planned for the veil until he saw her wearing it as she walked down the aisle. That’s not all, either. In addition to the flowers stitched into the stunning head piece, Meghan’s “something blue” was stitched into the veil which came in the form of a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry. Pretty clever and oh so romantic, right?! WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY CLIP OF MEGHAN HERE!

In the documentary clip, Meghan can be seen discussing the Givenchy gown, which was created by Clare Waight Keller, after seeing it for the first time since the wedding day back in May and she explained why she felt it was important to include what she did in the veil. She also revealed Harry’s reaction. “It was important for me, especially now being a part of the Royal Family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated,” she stated. “I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn’t know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together. I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re gonna continue to do within the Commonwealth countries. So, yeah, it was good news all around, I think, so I hope people liked it as much as I liked helping to create it.” The clip also showed the brunette beauty revealing her cute “something blue” idea. “Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” she explained.

Meghan’s fresh-faced excitement for her new role in the Royal Family is definitely wonderful to see. The new documentary, which focuses on the glorious life of Queen Elizabeth, is set to feature most members of the royals, including Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The first part of Queen of the World will air on Sept. 25 on ITV. We can’t wait to see Meghan’s full discussion about the most famous wedding dress in the world right now! She’s always a delight to listen to and it’s amazing to see how well she’s fitting into the Royal Family!