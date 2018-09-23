Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster’s 8 Most Adorable Mother/Daughter Selfies

It’s never too early to learn how to take a selfie! Since Stormi Webster was born in Feb. 2018, Kylie Jenner has taken some of the cutest selfies with her baby girl. This mother-daughter duo is beyond precious!

Stormi Webster, 7 months, may not even be one-year-old, but she’s already a selfie princess. Her mom, Kylie Jenner, 21, has made sure of that. Kylie and Stormi have proven to be the cutest new mother-daughter duo with their adorable selfies. Kylie just can’t resist those cute baby photos with her girl.

Just over a month after Stormi was born, Kylie posted the first set of selfies with her baby girl. The three selfies were simple and sweet, with just mom and baby posing for black and white photos. Even though she was just a few weeks old, little Stormi was looking the camera! She’s a pro already. For her first selfies, Stormi aced it. Stormi is just so darn cute.

As Stormi has gotten older, Kylie has started to post fun selfies with her. Kylie loves a good Instagram filter, and she’s always trying them out with Stormi. Mom and daughter look exactly alike, so it’s such a delight to see these two together.

In June 2018, Kylie announced she wasn’t going to be sharing any more photos of Stormi at the moment. A few weeks later, though, she was back at it. Thank goodness! Kylie kept her pregnancy a complete secret until she gave birth in Feb. 2018, but we’re finally going to see footage of Kylie when she was pregnant. This season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E!, will give us a glimpse at those secretive months before little Stormi rocked our world. Take a look at more of Kylie and Stormi’s cutest selfies so far in our gallery above!