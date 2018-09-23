7 Cutest Photos of Khloe & Tristan Since She Forgave Him For Cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship was tested when he was caught cheating earlier this year, but all is well now. See the cutest pics of the couple since they got past the drama!

It’s been QUITE a year for Khloe Kardashian. She welcomed her first child, True Thompson, in April, but just DAYS before she went into labor, she was rocked by a major scandal — video surfaced of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, getting cozy with more than one woman during a night out. Then, to make matters even worse, photos quickly surfaced from a few months before that showed him heading into a hotel with another woman. Obviously, it was devastating news for Khloe to deal with as she focused on raising her baby girl.

The reality star kept quiet on social media for quite some time, and when she started posting again, Tristan was absent from her photos. However, she eventually started popping up at his NBA playoff games, confirming that she did not dump him after the scandal. Then, in June, they moved back to California together for the summer, and have been very public about the fact that they’re together. Khloe has not discussed the situation in any interviews, but she has fired back at haters who criticized her for taking Tristan back on more than one occasion.

“You have no knowledge of what goes in in our household or the enormous rebuilding it takes to even coexist,” she wrote on Twitter in June. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Khloe and Tristan are currently gearing up to head back to Cleveland as the NBA season approaches. Click through the gallery above to check out their cutest photos since they confirmed they’re back together after this wild scandal!