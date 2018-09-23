Demi Lovato Spotted For The First Time Since Her Overdose Two Months Ago Looking Happy

Demi Lovato was just photographed for the first time since her terrifying overdose two months ago. See her looking happy and relaxed on a walk!

It’s been two months since Demi Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after overdosing, and by the looks of it, she’s doing a lot better now! She was photographed for the first time since July on Sept. 23 while she was out for a walk during her day pass from her rehab facility. In the photo obtained by TMZ, Demi looks pretty happy and at ease while striking up a conversation with a lady walking her dog.

The “Sober” singer had a big smile on her face while enjoying her Starbucks drink during the outing, and as far as we can tell, it looks like she’s doing great! The morning outing comes just one day before the official two-month mark of her overdose.

Eyewitnesses previously told TMZ that Demi has been seen at the local Starbucks fairly regularly lately – but she usually isn’t alone. Sometimes she heads to the coffee joint with other patients from her rehab facility, which utilizes group therapy as part of its treatment plan. But she’s also reportedly been spotted there with her ex Wilmer Valderrama. Sources told TMZ that the That 70s Show alum has flown in “several times” to see her at rehab on visiting days and has become a “constant presence” for her.

Demi’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, opened up about her daughter’s overdose in a recent interview with Newsmax TV. She confessed that they “didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” but revealed that the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker is doing well now. “She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs,” she said. “That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”