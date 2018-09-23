Carmen Electra & More Stars Over 40 Who Prove Diets & Workouts Keep You Looking 20 Years Younger

Carmen Electra recently stunned with sexy naked photos that prove she’s an ageless beauty! Check out all of the stars over 40 who demonstrate that diet & workouts work!

Carmen Electra‘s recent nude pictures she shared on Instagram undeniably show that she’s just as stunning at 46 as when she was 26. And if you’re looking to acquire her flawless look, it’s all about diet and exercise. We reported earlier how a source close to Carmen told us EXCLUSIVELY about how in addition to a lot of cardio, the model tries to “eat clean within reason. “Carmen doesn’t follow any kind of official diet – she would struggle way too much if she felt she was depriving herself,”our source told us. “She eats really clean though, and always starts off the day with some kind of superfoods smoothie that she makes with various different fruits, along with green leafy vegetables.”

And when it comes to Mariah Carey, who also is absolutely stunning at 47, and her dietary approach, it’s all about cutting out sugars. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape,” a source close to Mariah told us. “Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley is always treating her fans to the sexiest Instagram pics, even at the age of 53. As for her approach to fitness and what she eats, A source close to Liz told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Liz takes health and fitness really seriously. As the face and body of her own swimwear line, it’s essential that she stays in shape, although as a model, it’s second nature for her anyway. Liz has never been a big fan of junk food so it’s easy for her to eat clean, avoiding all processed foods, and sticking to an organic diet that’s low in carbs and high in veggies and protein.”

Also on our list of celebs who still stun over the age of 50 is Halle Berry. She recently shared her own leg-intensive fitness regimen that she claims “increases sexual arousal in women.” She wrote, “For me, cardio is an essential part of my work out, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it! Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand.”