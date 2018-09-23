Cardi B Vs. Nicki Minaj: Who Wins The Sexy Style War? See Pics

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj are always slaying in the most extra outfits! Decide which of them rocks the sexiest style with these stunning ensembles!

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj not only bring the heat when it comes to their ongoing feud, they also managed to wear the hottest outfits for the most star-studded events. For instance, Nicki recently left very little to the imagination at Milan Fashion Week wearing a cleavage-baring outfit to the Versace show that nearly caused her to have a wardrobe malfunction. And similarly, Cardi stunned with her red ensemble at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party where the now-infamous shoe-throwing incident went down. Decide which of these two rappers has the best style by checking out our gallery above!

Speaking of fashion, Cardi and Nick are both in Italy for Milan’s Fashion Week, and while they haven’t had a run-in yet, it’s not entirely out of the cards. “Cardi plans on keeping her distance from Nicki, she’s definitely not looking for another physical altercation,” a source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But, if Nicki comes at her, she will retaliate, because it’s just not in Cardi’s nature to turn the other cheek.”

When it comes down to it, Cardi does not trust Nicki at all. “Cardi thinks Nicki is a snake, she stirs up all this trouble, and says all this shit, then she tried to play the innocent act and pretend like butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth,” our source went on to say. “Cardi despises people like Nicki, if she has beef with someone she’ll tell them to their face, she hasn’t got a sneaky bone on her body.” We’ll keep you posted on whether these two enemies end up encountering one another at Milan Fashion Week!