Brett Kavanaugh: 2 New Women Are Coming Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Brett Kavanaugh is not only facing a second sexual assault accuser, a third woman is set to speak up about alleged sexual misconduct. Here’s what we know so far.

A former Yale classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez told Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker that he allegedly shoved his penis in her face while she was intoxicated. The alleged incident apparently transpired in the 1983-1984 school year at a party, at which Kavanaugh and Ramirez were reportedly playing a drinking game, when Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to her. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said, describing the alleged event. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” While another classmate pulled out a fake penis at a previous point during the game, Ramirez claims Kavanaugh allegedly pulled out his actual penis.

“I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” she said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She said she remembers seeing Kavanaugh pull up his pants afterward. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants,” she said. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.’ It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.” Meanwhile, one other classmate told The New Yorker that while they were not a witness to the alleged encounter, they heard about it. “I’ve known this all along,” the classmate admitted. “It’s been on my mind all these years when his name came up. It was a big deal.” The New Yorker was unable to confirm with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was at the party. Friends of both Kavanaugh and Ramirez dispute the claims, with three of them going on the record.

On top of these new allegations, Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer Michael Avenatti has said that he represents a woman who also claims knowledge of sexual misconduct. “I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” he tweeted. “We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”