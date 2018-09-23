Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) just parodied 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ music video, and the results are incredible! Watch the funny spoof here!

Tekashi69 had some free time on his hands, so he decided to put together a short parody of 50 Cent‘s music video for his hit song, “In Da Club.” The “FEFE” rapper wrapped a sweatband around his head and went shirtless like Fiddy did in his 2003 visual, for a few clips of him working out in the gym and running on the treadmill. He also channels the singer by rocking a red hat and hoodie as he lip syncs to the track.

“I’m going back to 50cent’s career anybody want something? #getthestrap,” Tekashi69, who also goes by 6ix9ine, captioned the spoof on Instagram. “Go tell pops he better chill.” The parody comes after 50 criticized the outfit Tekashi wore at the Philipp Plein show during Milan Fashion Week.

The “Candy Shop” hitmaker called out the designer for putting a helmet on his pal. “Im a f**k Philipp plein up for putting that helmet on my son head,” he wrote on Instagram. “I don’t care how much he paid him don’t do that to my ew.”

Plein ended up denying that he signed off on the helmet, though, prompting 50 to apologize. “Ok Im sorry @philippplein I apologize it was just a misunderstanding,” he said. “So now I gotta find out who put that helmet on my son head.” Everything seems to be good between these two, though! 50 Cent has been long supportive of Tekashi and recently teamed up with him in the video for “Get the Strap,” which also featured Uncle Murda and Casanova.