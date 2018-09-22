Nikki Glaser: 5 Things To Know About The Stand-Up Comedian & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Nikki Glaser isn’t your typical ‘DWTS’ contestant, but she’s for sure the right choice! Not only will she bring the moves, but, she’ll serve up plenty of laughs! Here’s 5 facts about her!

Nikki Glaser, 34, is hitting the ballroom! The stand-up comedian will join season 27 of Dancing With The Stars, with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko. While Glaser can tour the world and make countless people laugh as a single act on stage, she definitely stepped out of her comfort zone when she agreed to join the show (we’ll explain). — Here’s five fast facts about her!

1. Nikki Glaser is an American stand-up comedian, podcast host and TV personality. — She started performing stand-up at the age of 18. Glaser has performed stand-up on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, and two seasons of Last Comic Standing. She also hosts Comedy Central’s “You Up With Nikki Glaser,” which airs daily on SiriusXM. She was the host of the television series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2015. Glaser was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and earned a degree in English Literature at the University of Kansas.

2. She almost didn’t agree to do Dancing With The Stars. — “I had a little bit of a hesitation and I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Let me think about it,'” she said in a video promoting the show. “Then I was telling a friend and she was like, ‘Think about the outfits!’ And, I go, ‘I’m doing it!’ Because when else am I going to get to wear this? It’s so fun” Glaser also admitted that she ultimately chose to part of the show because it’s something she wouldn’t typically do for fear of caring what others think. “I said ‘yes’ because I’m 34 and I’m tired of caring what people think,” she said in a video promoting the show. This show to me is only scary because I would care what people thought of me. I’m tired of being a woman who cares what other women or other men think about my looks, about my talent, or skills. It is a waste of time. I’m doing the thing i’m worst and I don’t care what you say I’m just going to have fun. So, if I can do this then literally I can do anything, I believe that, because this is scary for me.

3. Her favorite celeb is Jennifer Aniston. — Glaser told O’Brien about her love for the actress, despite not buying the fact that Aniston really uses Aveeno products. However, Glaser did admit that she only drinks Smart Water because the actress does.

4. She’s opened up about cosmetic procedures. — Glaser once revealed that she’s done botox and underwent lip injections (which she wasn’t a fan of).

5. Glaser even acts from time to time. — She’s appeared on MTV shows such as Money from Strangers, Awkward. After Show. You’re Welcome., and Failosophy