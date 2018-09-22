Nancy McKeon: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Facts Of Life’ Icon On ‘DWTS’ Season 27

A new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ means new stars! Nancy McKeon is one of the many cast members of season 27. Here’s what you need to know about Nancy before the premiere!

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC. A whole new round of celebrities will be hitting the dance floor with their fabulous pros. Nancy McKeon, 52, will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy, 32. Nancy is ready to get back in the spotlight, so here’s what you should know about stunning and talented actress!

1. Nancy starred on the beloved series The Facts of Life. Nancy played the spunky tomboy Jo Polniaczek on the hit NBC sitcom, which ran from 1980 to 1988. The show was also a spin-off of Diff’rent Strokes.The cast, including Nancy, Lisa Whelchel, 55, Mindy Cohn, 52, and Charlotte Rae reunited to celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary.

2. Hallmark has played an important role in her life. One of her commercials for Hallmark cards got her noticed by The Facts of Life producers, according to Country Living. She also met her husband, Marc Andrus, on the set of the Hallmark film, A Mother’s Gift, in 1995.

3. She’s not the first The Facts of Life star to appear on DWTS. Kim Fields, 49, who played Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey, was a contestant on DWTS season 22. She was paired with pro Sasha Farber, 34. They were eliminated in week 5.

4. She’s married with kids! Nancy and her husband, Marc, have two daughters together: Aurora and Harlow. They live in Texas. Her older brother is actor Philip McKeon.

5. DWTS is Nancy’s first major TV appearance in a long time. According to her IMDb page, Nancy’s last TV role before DWTS was in the TV movie Love Begins in 2011. She also played Demi Lovato’s mom on Sonny With a Chance. Now she’s back and ready to dance!