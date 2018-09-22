DeMarcus Ware: 5 Things About The Former NFL Player On ‘DWTS’ Season 27

Hut-hut-hike! Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware is the latest NFL star to join ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ so before the new season kicks off, get to know all about this ex-linebacker.

The 2018-19 NFL season is well underway, but the new season of Dancing With The Stars begins on Sept. 28. There will be some football flavor on this latest installment in the long-running dance competition, as DeMarcus Ware, 36, will join stars like Nikki Glaser, 34, Nancy McKeon, 52, and Mary Lou Retton, 50, for Season 27. Will DeMarcus score a touchdown or will he get ejected for “dance interference?” Before DWTS starts, get all the info on this ex-NFL stud.

1. He’s a Super Bowl champion. DeMarcus Omar Ware, born in Auburn, Alabama, in 1982, joined the NFL in 2005. The Dallas Cowboys drafted him as the overall 11th pick, and it paid off. When the Cowboys released him in 2013, the linebacker/defensive end was the franchise’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks with 117. Despite this success, the Cowboys let him go and he signed with the Denver Broncos. Two years later, he would have a championship ring around his finger, as the team – on the strength of DeMarcus and Von Miller’s defensive might — defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

2. He’s loyal. DeMarcus announced his retirement – after 12 seasons with 138.5 sacks – on Twitter. As a demonstration of his character and his appreciation for the team that gave him his start in the NFL, DeMarcus signed a one-day contract to the Dallas Cowboys on April 24, 2017, so he could retire as a Cowboy.

3. He’s the latest start to compete on DWTS. DeMarcus is not the first former football player to trade his cleats for dancing shoes. In fact, he’s not even the first member from the Broncos to join the show. He joins a long line of footballers with fancy feet, as previously, Donald Driver, Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner, Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Chad Ochocinco, Calvin Johnson Jr., Keyshawn Johnson, Doug Flutie, Michael Sam, Jacoby Jones, Hines Ward, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin and Von Miller (DeMarcus’s teammate on the 2015 Broncos) all competed on DWTS.

4. He’s gotten some pointers from his friend. In 27 seasons of DWTS, four NFL stars have taken home the mirror ball trophy: Emmit (season 3), Hines (Season 12), Donald (season 14) and Rashad (season 24). DeMarcus might have an edge in his competition, courtesy of his former teammate.

“So, I’ve been kind of giving him pointers,” Von Miller told the Washington Post. “I’ve been telling him what I wish I would have done and some of the stuff that I picked up on that would have made my stay on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ better. I gave those pointers to DeMarcus and he’ll be great with those.”

5. He nearly lost his Super Bowl Ring. If DeMarcus does win the trophy, he better lock it up tight. DeMarcus revealed in Oct. 2016 that thieves broke into his home during a Broncos game and stole his Super Bowl 50 ring. The police quickly recovered the ring, per CBS Sports, and the thieves pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary. Both received jail time and two years’ probation.