Selena Gomez Reveals You ‘Can Never Forget Someone’ As Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Plan Wedding

Selena Gomez was asked how you can forget an old romantic partner & her answer contains some great advice. Watch her get real with her followers right here!

Selena Gomez provided some healthy wisdom on how to think about and get over the exes from your past. While hosting a live Q&A session, Selena was asked “how to forget someone,” and her answer is full of important pointers about moving on from people in your past. “You can’t really just like forget someone,” Selena answered. “You kind of have to just figure out why you’re still holding on to them. Like why do you want to forget them? And then I think that’s where you start. Ask yourself that question, like why do you want to forget them? And did they hurt you? And if they did, and it’s not healthy for you to go back, or to that thought, that’s not good.” Selena makes a great point — having the impulse to want to forget someone is problematic in and of itself. Watch her answer the question in the video below!

Selena went on to also say that you never really fully “lose” someone. “As far as losing someone, I mean, you never do,” she continued. “Sometimes forgetting can be a bad thing. Sometimes you might need to be reminded of something. So whatever that question meant, I hope I answered it.”

Speaking of moving on from your exes, we reported earlier how it was being speculated that Selena’s ex Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were potentially looking at venues for their upcoming nuptials in Italy. The two recently checked into the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, Italy, which reportedly offers rooms at the expensive price of $13,000 a night. However, based on the gorgeous views from their accommodations, it seems well worth it.

