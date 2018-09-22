Selena Gomez treated fans to two things: her pretty au naturel face, and a free Prada dress! Not just any designer dress, it was worn in one of her music videos. Find out which one!

Selena Gomez, 26, is letting go of her worldly possessions! Save for a dab of eyeliner, she ditched the beauty products as she made a surprising announcement to her Instagram Story on Sept. 21. Selena flipped the camera from her makeup free and radiant face, showing another beauty: a glittery Prada dress. Ooo la la! “This is the dress that I wore for the — gosh, why do I keep forgetting — “Back To You” music video,” she said as her friend held the piece up. Selena admitted she was about to say it was from her “Bad Liar” music video. But we’ll happily take that Ralph Lauren baby doll dress off your hands too, Selena. “And I kind of want to give it away to someone,” the singer continued. To find out how to score free Prada, watch the rest of Selena’s video below.

The pop star might even throw in a wild card: a figure skating dress. Yes, we kid you not. “So the story behind this outfit – with a matching scrunchie, I might add — is that I decided I was gonna be an ice skater for two days. That didn’t really work out,” Selena commented as her friend pointed out an embellished purple piece. In her next photo, she hilariously wrote, “RIP to my dreams of being Margot Robbie,” referring to the actress’s 2017 I, Tonya film, which depicted ice figure skating champ Tonya Harding. Honestly, if Selena was giving away an empty potato sack, we’d take that too.

It’s no wonder the singer is cleaning out her closet. She needs all the closet space she can get as she continues to debut hot new styles! During New York Fashion Week, she piled designer on designer in Fendi’s Colibrì knee high boots and Balenciaga’s jersey crepe jacket as she stepped out in NYC on Sept. 8. But the The Fundamentals of Caring actress doesn’t rely on high-end names to make a statement. After Steffano Gabbana, co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, called Selena “so ugly” in a roughly-translated Italian Instagram comment, she boldly wore jewels that spelled out “UGLY” in her hair on Sept. 11. First off, Selena is absolutely beautiful. Second, sit down, Steffano. You’re cancelled!

