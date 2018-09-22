Roseanne Barr Thinks There Was A Conspiracy To Fire Her Over Trump Support — ‘She’s Angry’

Roseanne Barr is having a difficult time dealing with her firing from her show and she thinks the decision was unjust and ultimately based on her political preferences.

Roseanne Barr, 65, is not feeling great about her firing from the revival of Roseanne and she thinks it had less to do with her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett and more to do with the fact that she’s a conservative. “As far as Roseanne sees it, plenty of people have done worse than her and still kept their jobs, and she’s convinced the only reason she’s being sidelined in this way is because of her outspoken support for Donald Trump,” a source close to Roseanne EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Roseanne believes in a lot of things that others would call conspiracy theories, and she believes in her heart of hearts there’s a conspiracy behind her firing, and that it’s not just a plain and simple decision by the network.”

The actress’s thoughts about the decision has been negatively affecting her so much that it’s even causing concern for those closest to her. “Roseanne’s friends are definitely worried about her right now, she’s not in a good place mentally or emotionally,” the source continued. “Her head is all over the place and her moods are swinging drastically from one minute to the next, everyone is definitely concerned about her welfare.”

The spin-off show, which is called The Conners, will focus on everyone else in Roseanne’s family, and the network is apparently killing off Roseanne’s character so her absence will be explained. “She is hurt and angry beyond belief over being axed from her show,” the source revealed. “It was painful enough that ABC is doing a spin-off without her, but then to find out they’re killing off her character by way of drug overdose was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Roseanne made headlines when she was approached by a photographer when exiting a Trader Joe’s on Sept. 20 and was asked what she thought about her character being killed off The Conners. She was with her boyfriend Johnny Argent, who got in a bit of an argument with the photographer, before she started filming him with her phone and asked the cameraman if he was voting Democrat. After he claimed he voted for Trump, she at first seemed to believe him but later called him a liar. Although she didn’t comment on the initial question about the show, she definitely didn’t seem like she wanted to be bothered, which is understandable considering she was just out and about to run errands.