Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sari & Nick Jonas Wears Traditional Indian Suit For Friend’s Party

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas dressed to the nines in traditional Indian outfits while at a friend’s engagement party! Check out their flawless looks here!

Can you even think of a cuter couple? Fresh off their own engagement party weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Indian stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal‘s engagement party in Lake Como earlier this week, and the two absolutely stunned with their outfits! While Priyanka wore a glittering beige sari with silver, Nick decided to don a bandh-gala, a traditional Indian suit. Both outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Check out their amazing ensembles below!

If you thought things between Nick and Priyanka couldn’t get any cuter, the Quantico star shared the sweetest birthday message for her fiance on Sep. 17. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a sweet tribute to Nick, writing in the caption. “Happy birthday baby.” The photo she shared was of the two of them at Angels Stadium during a game against the Seattle Mariners.

And speaking of engagements, the couple also flawlessly recreated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s engagement pics. While attending Ralph Lauren’s NYFW event on Sep. 8, the two posed together with the same photographer that photographed Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo. The end result? A nearly identical picture to Harry and Meghan’s romantic look… down to their hand gestures. It looks like Harry and Meghan have already become the royal example!

We’ll keep you posted as we see more pics of this couple out and about. In the meantime, check out all of their hottest looks together as a couple in our gallery above.