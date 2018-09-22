Nicki Minaj Flashes Under Boob In Crop Top & Underwear While Suggesting She’s ‘Yernin’ For Sex

Nicki Minaj is getting turnt in a NSFW Instagram post. The rapper showed love for musician Sevyn’s new single–and she was wearing very little clothes while doing it.

Nicki Minaj sent out a message of support on Sept. 21, in a now-deleted, Instagram post, to a fellow musician, on Sept. 21. The “Chun-Li” rapper posted a picture of herself in just her underwear and a crop top–flashing major under boob–dancing to “Yernin'” by the artist Sevyn. Nicki was seen grinding to the song in, what appears to be, her hotel room. “Congratulations @sevyn I love the new song. #Yernin haven’t stopped playing it,” she captioned the video.

Sevyn, was super happy to receive the love from Nicki and responded by reposting the video to her page. “A MF QUEEN GOT NI**AZ OUT HERE #YERNIN BIIIISSSHHH🤤😩😍👅

@nickiminaj I FUQ’N LOVE U❤️ #YERNIN,” she wrote on Sept. 21.

While Nicki’s post was intended to shout out a fellow artist, it was overshadowed by her sexy figure! Fans could not help but comment on Nick’s crazy bod! “What a waist!!!” one fan wrote. “Body Inspiration!!” “Is it just me or did Nikki get wayyyy thicker,” another fan wrote. While others called her out for being egotistical. “Even when she shows love, it’s about her,” one person commented.

Either way, we love this side of Nicki, and much prefer when she shows love rather than throws shade. As you remember she got into an epic brawl with rapper Cardi B just a few weeks ago, that she, and the world, is still recovering from. Word has it that Cardi is gearing up to release a new diss track and we are sure Nicki will have a response when she does. But for now, we will just enjoy this sexier, more peaceful side of the “Queen.”