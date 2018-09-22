NBA Youngboy Goes Wild At Concert: Rapper Pummels Fan In Brutal Brawl & Fans Freak

Rapper NBA Youngboy went off on a fan at one of his concerts, and the violent footage will have you shook!

NBA Youngboy was performing at The National in Richmond, Virginia, on Sept. 21, when a fan pissed him off so much, that he jumped off that stage and started beating the crap out of him, TMZ reported. In the shocking footage the fan is seen getting pummeled by the rapper.

While it’s unclear what set Youngboy off, fans were understandably shook. “Damn… things went left at #nbayoungboy show tonight,” wrote one concert goer who posted video of the crazy brawl. No arrests or injuries were reported at the incident. We will be sure to keep you updated as this story develops.