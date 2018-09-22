Leslie Jones Slams Kevin Hart For Not Helping Female Comics: ‘You Told Me I’d Never Make It’

Leslie Jones clappped back at Kevin Hart for dragging him into his beef with Katt Williams! Here’s what she had to say!

Leslie Jones is not cool with Kevin Hart using her name in his ongoing drama with Katt Williams over Williams’ comments about Tiffany Haddish. After Kevin implied that Katt never helped anyone underneath him, Leslie fired back claiming that Kevin hasn’t put women on his tour or shows before. Here’s what she told Bossip in a statement: “Real talk both of them n***as need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y REAL TALK!! None of those n***as put me on or any woman. While he talking about Katt what did he do to put women on he didn’t help females they wasn’t on his tour F*CK THAT N***A!! At least Katt put me on his tour. Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can. Both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these n***as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is. Women have never had it good. At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them. Kevin that mf told me one time I would never make it.”

This is all stems from comments that Hart made on The Breakfast Club on Sep. 21. “So when you say Tiffany Haddish doesn’t deserve, or isn’t really a comedian, and these other women have worked hard, which they have,” he said on the show. “Shoutouts to Melanie Comarcho, shoutouts to Luenell, shoutouts to Leslie Jones, who are all underneath the umbrella of Katt Williams. Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to fucking bring the people that were under you up? You haven’t!”

Meanwhile, Leslie went on to comment about how if anything it was Chris Rock and Neal Brennan who helped her out the most. “So I’m calling all cards I ain’t got to lie I made it without either one of them,” she added. “Chris rock was the one who put Me on and Neal Brennan a WHITE comic/writer. Not them!! And I still had To work my f***ing ass off to make it happen!! So nobody is telling the truth! everyone need to shut the f*ck up!! Before I tell whats really real!! And they all know I know. I haven’t said shit about anyone and if I do I keep it real and respectful and honest. What’s upsetting me is anybody SAYING ANYTHING!! Shut the f*ck up and do your f***ing job cause this ain’t it. While y’all on columns downing each other and lying on each other no one is telling jokes. SHUT UP AND DO YOUR F***NG JOB!! Keep my name out your mouth I dont talk about any of you!!