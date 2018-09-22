Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’ Tristan Thompson Partied Without Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is ‘furious’ over the photos of Tristan Thompson leaving the club with his friends and two mystery women. Here’s why she is so angry with him.

Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving a club with some guy friends and two mystery women on Sept. 20, and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was nowhere in sight. After the news broke, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian got pretty mad at the father of her niece True Thompson. “Kim is furious with Tristan,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he should be home with Khloe, helping with the baby.”

The outing also came five months after the NBA player was caught in a major cheating scandal, so Kim’s not feeling too confident in his ability to stay loyal to her sister. “Kim is fiercely protective of all of her sisters so when she found out that Tristan was going out without Khloe, she lost her temper,” the insider explains. “Kim feels like, with Tristan’s history, he should never be going out without Khloe. She doesn’t understand what business Tristan has being out in the club when he has a baby at home. She hopes he was faithful all night, but with his questionable past, she does not know what to think.”

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might be angry at Tristan, his baby mama seems to be okay with his night out. Just one day after the trip to the club, the Cleveland Cavaliers player hung out with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian at an arcade where they played air hockey together, as shown on Khloe’s Instagram story. Kourt also shared a video of the two engaging in PDA in the car, and admitted to feeling like a “third wheel” around True’s parents. Kim, however, wasn’t in attendance.