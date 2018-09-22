See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite After He’s Spotted Leaving Club With 2 Mystery Women

Courtesy of Instagram
New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Sept. 22 to share a black and white video of her sis Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting cozy in a car.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, seems like she had a good night with sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Khloe’s beau Tristan Thompson, 27. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share some photos and video clips of her night, including one clip of Khloe and Tristan in a car. In the black and white clip Khloe can be seen sitting across from Tristan and when she sees Kourtney filming she playfully says, “Oh, what the f**k are you doing?” Then Tristan grabs the back of Khloe’s head as he starts singing to her and brings her face closer to his before spontaneously licking her nose. Kourtney captioned the video, “third wheel life.”

The cutesy exchange comes just one day after Tristan made headlines when he was seen leaving a club with his guy friends and two mystery women. Khloe wasn’t there and although the mystery women walked out before the Cleveland Cavaliers player and even left in a different car with part of his entourage, many fans freaked out about the outing.

The freak outs, of course, have to do with Tristan’s past involvement in a cheating scandal. The NBA star was seen out and about with a few women during Khloe’s pregnancy with their baby True and although neither he nor Khloe have ever actually come out and confirmed cheating claims, it definitely caused some major drama. It seems Khloe chose to forgive Tristan after the rough patch and she’s been by his side with their daughter in both Cleveland and Los Angeles. From the looks of it, it seems the latest outing hasn’t disrupted their time together and may have even been a misunderstanding.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Courtesy of Instagram

We continue to wish Khloe and Tristan well in their relationship! The duo has seemed to beat the odds even when many people criticize them for staying together. We hope they will go forward with whatever makes them happy!