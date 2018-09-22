Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite After He’s Spotted Leaving Club With 2 Mystery Women

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Sept. 22 to share a black and white video of her sis Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting cozy in a car.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, seems like she had a good night with sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Khloe’s beau Tristan Thompson, 27. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share some photos and video clips of her night, including one clip of Khloe and Tristan in a car. In the black and white clip Khloe can be seen sitting across from Tristan and when she sees Kourtney filming she playfully says, “Oh, what the f**k are you doing?” Then Tristan grabs the back of Khloe’s head as he starts singing to her and brings her face closer to his before spontaneously licking her nose. Kourtney captioned the video, “third wheel life.”

The cutesy exchange comes just one day after Tristan made headlines when he was seen leaving a club with his guy friends and two mystery women. Khloe wasn’t there and although the mystery women walked out before the Cleveland Cavaliers player and even left in a different car with part of his entourage, many fans freaked out about the outing.

The freak outs, of course, have to do with Tristan’s past involvement in a cheating scandal. The NBA star was seen out and about with a few women during Khloe’s pregnancy with their baby True and although neither he nor Khloe have ever actually come out and confirmed cheating claims, it definitely caused some major drama. It seems Khloe chose to forgive Tristan after the rough patch and she’s been by his side with their daughter in both Cleveland and Los Angeles. From the looks of it, it seems the latest outing hasn’t disrupted their time together and may have even been a misunderstanding.

We continue to wish Khloe and Tristan well in their relationship! The duo has seemed to beat the odds even when many people criticize them for staying together. We hope they will go forward with whatever makes them happy!