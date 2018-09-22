Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insane Post Baby Bod At Kylie’s Makeup Launch – See Stunning Pics

Khloe Kardashian was giving off some major Barbie vibes at Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ makeup collection launch! See her toned abs in a pink crop top and skirt set!

Barbie, is that you? Oh, no, it’s just Khloe Kardashian looking like an absolute goddess! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off the incredible progress she’s made in the gym since giving birth to True Thompson five months ago when she attended the launch of Kylie Jenner‘s makeup collection with bestie Jordyn Woods on Sept. 21.

Khloe showed up to the event rocking a bright pink bandeau with a matching mini skirt which showed off her super toned abs. She paired the neon outfit with a fanny pack and white Yeezy sneakers. The Revenge Body host also had an on-point beauty look thanks to her glossy pink lip, fierce eye makeup and loose curls. Stunning, Koko!

The makeup launch came less than 24 hours after Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving a club with his buddies and two mystery women. However, everything seemed to be fine between the couple because after Kylie’s event, Tristan and Khloe hit up an arcade together with her older sis Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe documented the group hang out on her Instagram story, sharing footage of her sibling crushing it at air hockey while Tristan played against a different opponent at the table next to them.

Kourtney also shared a clip of Khloe and Tristan engaging in some PDA afterwards in the car, and admitted to feeling like a “third wheel.” Cute! We hope Khloe felt as great as she looked!