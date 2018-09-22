Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski Look Like Twins At Milan Fashion Week — Can You Tell Them Apart?

Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are not related, but they certainly looked like it as they walked the Versace runway on Friday.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Emily Ratajkowski, 27, were absolutely twining on the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 19. The supermodels both wore black satin dresses and had their dark brown hair swept behind there ears as they walked one after the other–they even carried similar purses in the same hand! At quick, glance you were seriously unable to tell these two apart!

While they donned similar looks, both Kendall and Emrata, were thrilled to be walking for such an iconic designer and shared pics of their Versace looks on social media. Kendall shared a snap to her Instagram stories, while Emrata posted a pic of her on the runway. “VERSACE✨an absolute dream! Thank you to the incredible @donatella_versace and the whole @versace team for this moment,” she captioned the post.

They were joined by several other supermodels including Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber, all of whom thanked Donatella Versace for including them in the fabulous show. “Last night. @donatella_versace I love you so much !!!!! Thank you forever & always @versace and the whole team – being with my Italian family lights up my fashion month,” wrote Gigi in a Sept. 22, post. Sister Bella was equally as grateful. “VERSACE last night 🖤🤩 it feels like the first time every single time ! Thank you for the energy, love and all things major @donatella_versace,” she wrote.

Kaia who is a relative newcomer, but has serous model clout, thanks to model mom, Cindy Crawford, gave props to her, “Italian family.” “Versace versace versace. I love my Italian family!” she wrote on Sept. 22. We can’t wait to see these girls slay in France as they head to Paris Fashion Week, next!