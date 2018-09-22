Justin Theroux Speaks About ‘Heartbreaking’ Split From Jennifer Aniston – Is He Seeing Anyone?

Justin Theroux opened up about his sad split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in an interview with the ‘New York Times’, which was published on Sept. 22, and he revealed how he’s dealing with the change.

Justin Theroux, 47, talked about his headline-making split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 49, for the first time since the news went public back in Feb. and he had a lot to say. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Justin told The New York Times about the split in its Sept. 22 issue. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.” In addition to talking about how gentle the split was, the actor took the opportunity to hint at what caused distance between the former lovebirds. “These are actually in reality small events that take place,” he explained. “But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough.”

Justin went on to talk about how being a celebrity can affect breakups and how he’s coping with the situation. “[It] doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half,” he said. “Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be. It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.” When it comes to whether or not he’s dating again, Justin didn’t exactly answer the question but hinted that he may very well be starting to see other people. “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?,” he playfully asked.

Justin and Jen have been pretty private about their two-year marriage and split so Justin’s new interview is definitely rare. It’s good to know both Justin and Jen have been able to make a smooth transformation and remain friendly for the most part. Jennifer spoke out about her own feelings last month for InStyle Magazine and revealed that the rumors going around about her and her relationship with Justin are not always accurate. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career’,” she explained in the interview. “Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”