Jordyn Woods Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Hottest Pics Ahead Of Her 21st Birthday

Jordyn Woods celebrates her 21st birthday on Sept. 23 and is flooding our feeds with gorg shots in the process, no wonder she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Jordyn Woods, 20, is a social media superstar and model who has a very famous BFF–Kylie Jenner. She often posts amazing images to social media, for her over 6 million followers, and this week was no exception. She had so much to celebrate with her 21st birthday on the horizon, and a special makeup launch with Kylie, this week was a busy one for Jordyn!

She and Kylie have been inseparable for years and decided to honor their unbreakable bond by launching the JordynXKylie collection for Kylie Cosmetics. With makeup shades like “Wife Life,” “Partner In Crime,” and “Ride Or Die,” it’s clear that this friendship is solid! To celebrate the epic launch, Jordyn shared a picture of her dressed in a tan PVC mini dress, on Sept. 21, that will literally leave your jaw on the floor. Girl looks good!

Jordyn also began the birthday celebrations a little early and shared a pic of her in a red glittery mini dress on Sept. 20. She has also been hitting the gym hard lately and loves to show off her weight loss on Instagram. She shared an image on Sept. 19 of her working out in a sexy one piece jumpsuit. The same day she shared yet another workout photo, wearing black mesh leggings and a sports bra. “Set goals and don’t let anything stop you from reaching them,” she captioned the photo. Thanks for the inspo, Jordyn!