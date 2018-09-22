Javi Marroquin Slams Ex Kailyn Lowry Over Her New Book: He’s ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Her ‘Lies’

Javi Marroquin is calling out his ex, Kailyn Lowry, over ‘lying’ in her new book. The ‘Teen Mom’ star went off on Twitter in a series of explosive tweets.

Javi Marroquin is pissed! He took to Twitter on Sept. 22, to vent his anger over “lies” his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, wrote in her latest book. When an article reported that she wrote in the book that she knew she would regret her marriage, Javi went off! In a series of tweets he slammed his ex and insinuated that she continued to use his name for her own benefit. “For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts..books,” he wrote.

He also called out Kailyn for writing defamatory things about him, when they share a child together. “Who tf would write that in a book dedicated to your children,” he wrote. “Regardless of how our marriage ended stop lying and trying to convince yourself what you did was ok. Forreal I really don’t wanna come on here and spill tea because we’re past that forreal.”

I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

Javi and Kailyn were married for three years before splitting in 2016. The couple share one child together, 4-year-old, Lincoln. When a Twitter user brought up the impact of their fighting on their young son, Javi did not hold back. “Forreal! He’s already behind the curve cause his parents didn’t work out then to read it? Nah I will make sure anything about me is out of that book,” he responded.vJavi is currently expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

We certainly hope these two can put the negativity behind them so they can continue to successfully co-parent Lincoln.