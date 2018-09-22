Hillary Clinton: It Would Be ‘Very Easy’ For FBI To Investigate Brett Kavanaugh Sex Assault Allegations

Hillary Clinton stopped by CBS’ ‘The Late Show’ on Sept. 21. She’s slamming the GOP and FBI for refusing to investigate sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Hillary Clinton is going hard on the FBI and GOP Senators for refusing to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53. She stopped byThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sept. 21 to promote the paperback copy of her 2016 presidential election memoir What Happened. The former Secretary of State said it would be “very easy” for the Feds to investigate sexual assault allegations made by Professor Christine Blasey Ford. She claims Kavanaugh pinned her down, covered her mouth and tried to take off her clothes during an alleged attack when they were high schoolers in the ’80s.

Clinton accused GOP members of the Senate Judiciary committee of “trying to rush this through to the detriment of the American public who deserves to have answers to whatever charges might be presented.” She added, “So I’m hoping that at some point there will be an agreement to have an investigation. It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges. And, you know, maybe find out there’s nothing to them, maybe find out there’s something to them, but at least have that investigation completed. And I think that’s what is a fair request, for due process to be asked for.”

The FBI has refused to investigate Ford’s allegations saying it isn’t within their jurisdiction, but they opened an investigation into then-SCOTUS nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991 when Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. The committee’s chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, (R-IA) has also refused to have Ford’s claims investigated and has been demanding she come forward to testify in front of them or they will move ahead in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

Earlier in the day the New York Times reported that US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed wearing a wire around President Donald Trump in the wake of his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey. Rosenstein has since called their report completely untrue. If Trump decides to can Rosenstein, it could lead to the possible end of Robert Mueller‘s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in Trump’s presidential bid.

Clinton said that Trump can “absolutely” be the subject of a criminal investigation, and anything he did during the campaign is fair game. But now that he’s a sitting president after beating her in the 2016 election, he really couldn’t be indicted for anything he does now. “The Constitution has a specific remedy, which is impeachment,” the former lawyer said.