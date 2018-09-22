Halle Berry, 52, Shows Off Her Kicking Cardio Workout That Increases ‘Sexual Arousal In Women’

Increase not only your oxygen supply, but your sex drive too! Halle Berry demonstrated her 2-in-1 cardio workout to Instagram on Sept. 21 that’ll get your legs and hormones jumping!

Halle Berry, 52, wants to get you off the couch and into bed…but not to take another nap! As the actress preps for her next action-packed role in John Wick 3: Parabellum, Halle has been honing her workouts to get even fitter and quicker for those fight scenes. And the actress, known for flaunting her muscles for films like Catwoman and X-Men, told her fans how they, too, can turn into fitness machines on Sept. 21. And for more reasons than just looks! “Pow👊🏽 it’s #FitnessFriday, my favorite day of the week! This week let’s break down some advantages of #cardio,” the actress captioned a video of her and personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas doing high-knee kicks. “For me, cardio is an essential part of my work out, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it! Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand.”

After jumping on-screen, she jumped into the benefits of cardio: “increased circulation” for clearer skin, “reduced fatigue,” and, our favorite, “increased sexual arousal in women.” Cowabunga! We don’t need any more reasons after that. However, if you want to find out even more rewards of cardio, check out the video below. Even though the Oscar-winning actress has been in shape for decades, she’s especially feeling the burn now. “#Sofia has been my most physically challenging role to date,” Halle wrote in another Instagram post on Sept. 7, referring to her upcoming role in John Wick 3: Parabellum. “I have never trained this hard before in my life, and I’ve become a better person for it – challenges like this keep us youthful, energized, confident – it helps us realize we can do more than we ever thought.” To give you some food for thought, the actress also added, “Last week I mentioned that if you’re the most fit person in a room, then you’re in the wrong room.”

It’s incredible to see Halle so energized and still wrestling her buff personal trainer as a mother of two. If you want to keep up with Halle’s regimens, check out her Instagram Stories! For this #FitnessFriday, Halle videod her three favorite cardio moves to “bring up that heart rate”: jump runners, jump jumping jacks, and the running man. Earlier this summer, we covered another of Halle’s regimens, the “one piece workout.” You can check out the full routine, here.

We can’t wait to see Halle’s hard work pay off when the third movie of the John Wick trilogy comes out on May 17, 2019. Look at Halle go — no wonder even Prince Harry hung a picture of the actress on his dorm wall!