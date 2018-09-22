Carrie Underwood’s 15 Best Maternity Looks As She Prepares For 2nd Baby

Baby no. 2 is on the way for Carrie Underwood, which means we’re bound to see plenty of incredible maternity looks in the weeks to come. Relive some of her best pregnancy style so far right here!

Carrie Underwood has been out and about promoting her new album, Cry Pretty, throughout her second pregnancy, so we’ve gotten to see her maternity style in action over the last few weeks. When the singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week, she rocked black pants and a skintight matching top, but covered her arms with a pink coat draped over her shoulders, a la Kim Kardashian. Her baby bump was popping out and on full display in the gorgeous look! Later in the show, she swapped the pink coat for a leather jacket as she took the stage to perform.

Back in June, about two months before Carrie confirmed her pregnancy, she attended the Radio Disney Music Awards. We didn’t know it at the time, but the looser-fitting, lipstick-printed dress was covering up a growing bump underneath! Carrie looked super sexy on the red carpet, and you wouldn’t know for a second she was pregnant. In August, she finally announced the exciting news that she’s expecting, and just days later, she shared the first photo of her adorable bump to show how much it was already showing.

Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their first child, Isaiah, in Feb. 2015, and Carrie proved throughout that pregnancy that she knows how to rock a baby bump! She hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley just three months before giving birth, and had her belly on FULL display in a variety of looks. She’s set to host the show again on Nov. 14 this year, and we can expect her to be VERY pregnant at that time once again.

Click through the gallery above to check out some of Carrie’s best pregnancy style! We can’t wait until the little bundle of joy is here!