Cardi B Thinks Nicki Minaj Is ‘A Snake’ — But Does She Fear Another Confrontation In Milan?

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are both in Milan for Fashion Week and fans are on high alert for any possible run in, especially since their beef is far from squashed!

Nicki Minaj, 35, has spent the last few days living her best life at Milan Fashion Week, but all that could quickly change as her enemy, Cardi B, 25, recently landed in the Italian city. Cardi is there to support her sister, Hennessy Carolina, who walked in the Philipp Plein show on Sept. 21, while Nicki is there taking in shows from fashion houses like Versace and Diesel.

However, Cardi B isn’t looking for another fight a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi plans on keeping her distance from Nicki, she’s definitely not looking for another physical altercation. But, if Nicki comes at her, she will retaliate, because it’s just not in Cardi’s nature to turn the other cheek.”

While Nicki has seemed to moved on, celebrating fashion month all around the world, it is clear that she hasn’t totally put the past behind her. She talked about the Sept. 7, fight on her podcast following the incident. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” she said during a Sept. 10, episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. If Nicki says something, Cardi is ready, the source revealed.

“Cardi thinks Nicki is a snake, she stirs up all this trouble, and says all this shit, then she tried to play the innocent act and pretend like butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth. Cardi despises people like Nicki, if she has beef with someone she’ll tell them to their face, she hasn’t got a sneaky bone on her body,” the source said.

There have no reports of the two of the coming in contact with each other, but if they do, we will be sure to let you know!